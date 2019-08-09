Ward County taxpayers will see a decrease in their tax bill this year.

For a $200,000 home, taxpayers will pay $560. That’s a $97 decrease from last year’s $657.

Agricultural and commercial properties will also see a decrease.

$276 is what they should expect to pay per quarter. That’s a $67 decrease from last year’s $343.

The exact amount of what you’ll owe will be sent to you in the mail at the end of August.

“This is the preliminary budget. This is what’s going to be on the estimated tax statements,” said Devra Smestad, Ward County Auditor.

“Once we have the public hearing, if they decide that they need to change something or whatever, then you know, but once we publish it, they can’t raise it,” Smestad added.

Ward County is having a meeting on September 24 at 6 pm in the County Commissioners room for anyone who has questions.