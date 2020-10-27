Ward County voters share why they’re voting early

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and with only eight days left before Election Day, some voters are casting their ballots ahead of time.

Monday was the first day of early voting in Ward County. We caught up with some voters who share why they hit the polls early.

“Because I’ll be out of town for work and I want to make sure my vote is heard,” said Sara Timm, early voter.

“I came with her, so this is my first time voting,” said Tiara Conrey, early voter.

“Because I believe the lines on Nov. 3 are going to be long,” said Chad Hagan, early voter.

“I voted because I won’t be around for the actual Election Day, so I’ll be out of town and I wanted to get my vote counted,” said Josh Slind, early voter.

“I just wanted to make sure I got it in. You never know what the weather’s going to be like,” said Barb Bauer, early voter.

You can cast your vote early through Monday, Nov. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

