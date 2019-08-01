Warning: Imposter Phone Scam

U.S. Marshals in North Dakota are alerting the public of an imposter phone scam.

According to the agency, A person in North Dakota was contacted by an individual claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

The scammer claimed the U.S. Marshals had called and told him– this person’s social security number had been compromised and it was used to open several bank accounts.

The person was asked to stay on the line and then the scammer began to collect personal information.

The U.S. Marshals are now urging people to report these types of calls to their local FBI office, and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Officials say scammers use many tactics to sound credible.

Sometimes they’ll even provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses.