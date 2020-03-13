Warthog Safaris: More than hunting

When people think of exotic hunting safaris in Africa, they may just see a high priced hunting trip. But Kerry Zerr and Kelly Burch of Warthog Safaris said there is much more involved than just the thrill of the hunt.

Warthog Safaris utilizes meat from their hunts to supply meals to various schools and orphanages in Limpopo, South Africa. Both Zerr and Burch agree that it is a good feeling knowing they are supplying hearty meals to those in need.





