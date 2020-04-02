WATCH: Physician writes song ‘Be Brave’

Trinity gastroenterologist, Dr. Ira Michaelson sent this video to KX News.

Watch his daughter, Melody Hermel, a cardiology fellow at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California sing a song she wrote after spending long days as a frontliner.



Thank you to all healthcare workers now and always.

It’s raining from the skies

but the waters in my eyes

We have no place to go

We have to stay alone

and be brave

be strong

Hold our head high and carry on

For we’re not in control, though it might seem so at times

Everything’s changed but it’s all stayed the same

What mattered before still matters today

There’s nowhere we can hide

So we gown up and we try

to be brave

be strong

Hold our head high and carry on

For we’re not in control, though it might seem so at times

what if, what for, who knows what’s in store

One foot then the other

We will fight for each other