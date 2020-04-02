WATCH: Physician writes song ‘Be Brave’

Trinity gastroenterologist, Dr. Ira Michaelson sent this video to KX News.
Watch his daughter, Melody Hermel, a cardiology fellow at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California sing a song she wrote after spending long days as a frontliner.
Thank you to all healthcare workers now and always.
It’s raining from the skies
but the waters in my eyes
We have no place to go
We have to stay alone
and be brave
be strong
Hold our head high and carry on
For we’re not in control, though it might seem so at times
Everything’s changed but it’s all stayed the same
What mattered before still matters today
There’s nowhere we can hide
So we gown up and we try
to be brave
be strong
Hold our head high and carry on
For we’re not in control, though it might seem so at times
what if, what for, who knows what’s in store
One foot then the other
We will fight for each other