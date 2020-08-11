Watford City children’s boutique helping families struggling financially with a back-to-school outfit

Watford City’s Mama Llama’s Barn is hoping to help families this fall with a little back-to-school shopping.

The online children’s boutique is looking to dress up kids in the community with the first day of school outfits.

The aim is to find families who are dealing with tough times financially.

KX News spoke to the owner of the boutique who says they know times are tough right now and they knew they just had to do something.

“We do a lot of different things and this is just another way for us to help, especially because I know a lot of families that worked for my husband have faced a lot with the economic downturns of everything going on right now. This is just a little thing we can do just to provide a little happiness for families and kids,” owner Karisa Mellinger said.

If you know of a child who might benefit from the giveaway, Mellinger says you can just reach out to her by clicking here.

