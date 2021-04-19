Wayfinding signs coming to Minot in 2022

A wayfinding signage project was approved by Minot City Council members on Monday.

The goal is to help people, like tourists, find important landmarks like hospitals, airports, museums and downtown. Those are just a few of the locations that will be getting the special signage.

“It doesn’t just tell people which way to go, it tells you you’re there. It points to, as part of place making it tells you, ‘You have a museum next to you. Or there’s a museum you haven’t thought about if you’re not from the area, or even if you’re from the area.’ It brings things to your attention,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, Economic Development Administrator.

Although approved, the signs won’t be up anytime all that soon.

Construction bids will start in 2022 and signs will be put up that year, too.