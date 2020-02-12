Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Temperatures continue to fall to single digits both above and below zero. Northerly wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. The wind will slowly taper by afternoon in the north first. Blowing snow will remain a concern for most of Eastern ND. Wind chills will stay as low as -30° and -40° all day. A Wind Chill Advisory went into effect at 6 am and will last through Thursday at 12 pm.

Tonight: Clear skies will allow our temperatures to drop to anywhere from -10° to -20°. Wind chills could get as low as -45°. Especially around the Turtle Mountains. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Mild air will move into Western ND and bring highs to the teens. Most of Central and Eastern ND will stay in the single digits. South wind 5-10 mph.