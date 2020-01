Today: A mostly clear start with increasing clouds. Highs will range from the lower 20s to the upper 30s with a light westerly and northwesterly wind around 5-10 mph. There’s a slight chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix in the west this afternoon.

Tonight: Slight chances for snow with lows in the teens and 20s. NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance for light snow as highs return to the 20s and 30s. The wind stays light and variable.