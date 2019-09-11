Wednesday Weather: The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Today: Overcast with scattered showers. Chilly highs in the 50s and 60s with breezy easterly/northeasterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Soaking rain continues with lows dropping to the 40s and 50s. NE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Scattered and soaking rain all day with overcast conditions and cold daytime highs in the 50s. That’s around 15-20 degrees below average. A two-day rain total of 1″-3″ is possible. North wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day with the exiting rain system. Much warmer highs in the 60s and 70s with northwest wind 10–15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

