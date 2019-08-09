Weekend Fun: Heart in the Park Kids Carnival

Have any plans this weekend? If you don’t, we have an event that’s not only fun for the whole family but also helps kids with heart conditions from all over our region.

Kristi’s Heart Hugs will be hosting their 3rd Annual Heart in the Park Kids Carnival.

Kristi Lafrenz is the creator of Kristi’s Heart Hugs. She started the non-profit to give assistance and support to children with congenital heart defects.

Lafrenz knows first hand about the time, money, and the emotional journey’s families go through during this time because she herself had one. That’s why she’s been putting on the fundraiser.

There will be food, bounce houses, a bake sale, and new this year, a silent auction. The silent auction has a variety of gifts from certificates to Minnesota Vikings gear.

But even with the fun and games, Lafrenz tells KX News the best part is being able to give back.

“My favorite part is just seeing the heart families and kiddos and watch them do the bounce houses and do the activities because sometimes they have restrictions and to be able to see and provide fun for the kids that are not able to do all those activities,” says Lafrenz. “That’s just an amazing thing to see for me.”

Lafrenz says she has been getting more and more families coming in every month and would appreciate any help from the community.

Last year they raised about a thousand dollars and this year they are hoping for at least $25-hundred dollars.

This event will be held Sunday, August 11, at Jaycee Centennial Park in Bismarck from 11 am- 3 pm. $5 for children under 15 and FREE for adults.