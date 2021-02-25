‘We’re giving these dogs a second chance at life’: 35 dogs rescued by SVAS from high-kill shelter

Thirty-five dogs traveled more than 1,000 miles to Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot to avoid being euthanized.

These dogs came from a high-kill shelter in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 15-hour trip started Wednesday and the dogs arrived Thursday morning.

Some of them are disaster relief and others are from a euthanize list.

“It really helps out the shelter with over-crowding and helps these guys find new and wonderful homes for them to take care of them,” said Dan Canfield, a transport driver and vet tech at the Humane Society of Tulsa.

“Data is trending towards the fact that a lot of groups in the South are at a 40 percent euthanasia rate. With power outages, heat shortage, all the different things happening in terms of disaster relief, they’re looking at upping that to 60 percent because the shelters are overcrowded,” said Executive Director Shelbi Waters, the executive director of SVAS.

And the best news is…all of the dogs are already adopted or being fostered.

“Not a single pet will stay with us in the shelter tonight,” Waters said.

“These dogs were on, kind of, death row. They were from a kill-shelter. They were all scheduled to be euthanized and we’re giving these dogs a second chance at life and that’s greatly because of the Minot area community,” said Logan Wood, SVAS veterinarian.

In addition to being welcomed into homes, they also got another surprise…

“I guarantee it’s the first time a lot of these dogs have seen snow! They were so cute! You saw them get off the van and they were just prancing around like, ‘What is this cold weather?!’ So a nice cold welcome from North Dakota,” said Waters.

We spoke to some of the people stepping up to adopt. They shared why it’s important to adopt and not shop.

“Dogs that are in shelters don’t deserve to be in shelters. They deserve loving homes with beds, and bellies full of food and all of the attention!” said Rachel Gotter, who adopted Laney.

“There are so many great animals in the shelters. This will be our second one we’ve adopted and our first one has been an absolute joy. They’re just wonderful,” said Holly Wardzinski, who adopted Applejack.

“There are a lot of really high-profile dogs that are coming on this transport, so if you are looking for a specific breed, you can find those. A lot of shelters do have those, it’s just a matter of looking and maybe looking outside your community,” said Canfield.

Fourteen of the 35 animals went to a rural, no-kill shelter in Wadena, Minnesota.