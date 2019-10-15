Wet Harvest Could Have Unintended Consequences

BISMARCK — With many North Dakota farmers stuck in the mud this wet and muddy harvest season, it could have an indirect impact on the agriculture industry you might not have thought of.

As everyone knows, dry and sunny days around North Dakota have been few and far between.

And with all those wet crops just sitting there unable to be harvested, it could have an impact on farmer’s bottom line.

KX News recently spoke with a sunflower farmer in Hannover and he told us that he’s worried if he doesn’t make enough money this harvest season, he may have to forego purchasing new equipment next year.

He added other farmers he’s spoken with are in the same boat.

They’re forced to make do with what they currently have because they aren’t expecting to make enough to upgrade their fleet of machinery.

In fact, sales of combines across the county fell nearly 30 percent in July.

Those numbers rebounded in September but sales of four-wheel-drive farm tractors were down over 5 percent.

KX News took those concerns locally to RDO Equipment Co., one of the largest retailers of agriculture equipment and they told us sales have been hit or miss.

But they have seen a big increase in requests for bigger tires and tracks.

“It seems like the trend has been going bigger, with bigger tires, spread the weight out more and with a bigger machine you’re going to get the crop out faster,” said Adam Klabunde, regional sales manager RDO Equipment Co.

He said that this is definitely one of the wettest harvest seasons he can remember and even though they may be able to get the combine to work, the tractor-trailers are still getting stuck, so many farmers are forced to only fill their grain carts halfway then take them out to the road when they can be loaded onto a truck for delivery.

Just one of many, many hurdles farmers are facing this harvest season.

