Wet weather affecting some farmers

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re wishing the rain away, you’re not the only one.

It’s harvest for some North Dakota farmers, but the wet weather may be affecting the quality of some crops.

The NDSU Research Center specifically pointed to wheat and barley. For wheat, the rain could wash away proteins in the plant, which could in turn, affect the food on your table.

“When you talk about wheat, making a loaf of bread, it causes problems with the millers and deteriorates the quality of our bread or your end product.” says Eric Eriksmoen, of the NDSU Research Center.

On the other hand, Eriksmoen says the winter crops will benefit from the rain, as well as the livestock who eat grass.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Volleyball Sept. 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball Sept. 11"

Guard 9-11 Memorial 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guard 9-11 Memorial 2"

Policing Near the Border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing Near the Border"

Supreme Court Appeals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court Appeals"

Pumpkin Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Patch"

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Football"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

U-Mary_Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary_Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Students Remember

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Remember"

NDDOT Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT Awards"

Real I-D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real I-D"

Weapons at the Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weapons at the Airport"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Lincoln Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Police Chief"

Vision Zero Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero Video"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss