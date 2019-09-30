Wet weather slowing down construction

If the wet weather is slowing you down, you’re not the only one.

Road workers should be working on the roads, but the wet weather has put a halt to construction.

Construction on North Broadway in Minot, for example, has been going on for some time now.

The city engineer said they are working day and night to get the job done, working much later than normal.

“It goes back to contractors looking ahead and try to find ways to optimize their schedule,” said City Engineer Lance Meyer.

“So, in this case, twice now, this has happened on Broadway. Obviously it’s critical that we get that done and get contractors out of the way so people can go back to their normal lives,” said Meyer.

Meyer said as of right now they are still expected to finish before the first snowfall, and there haven’t been any talks of pushing projects to next spring.

