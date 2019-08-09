We’ve Got You Covered: Free clothing event for the public

Youthworks is hosting its annual We’ve Got You Covered Clothing Giveaway…

This is for middle school and high school students who may not be able to afford back-to-school clothing. In an attempt to make sure kids have a great school year and have high-quality clothing, Youthworks partnered with Plato’s Closet.

Volunteers have been sorting through clothes and have already gotten a ton of donations.







“Right now we do have a big unit that we put all the donations in and at the moment it’s getting so filled that we have to get an extended one just to fit all of the profit that we have,” said Terra Schaner/Manager at Plato’s Closet.

The event is free and there’s no limit to the amount of clothing you need.

The event takes place at Wachter Middle School on August 15th from 6-8 pm.

You can drop off any donations at Plato’s Closet located at 204 W. Front Ave in Bismarck.