What happens at dispatch after you call in a controlled burn?

Calling before you have a controlled burn is something fire officials urge you to do to avoid fire departments getting called out when they don’t need to be.

But what happens at dispatch after you call in?

After you make the call, dispatchers put fire icons on a map showing where it’s burning.

They ask that you give your name, address and a call back number — and it’s important that you call back after the burning is complete.

“If we don’t have a phone call from you within 24 hours, we usually will call and double-check, ‘Are you still burning? Are you not burning? Is it out? Is it not out? You know. Where’s it at?'” said Margaret Haugan, PSAP manager.

If the fire index is low to moderate, you can burn. If it’s high, very high or extreme, you are not allowed to burn.

You have to have a water supply and you can’t leave it unattended.