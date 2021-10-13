What is a Colorado Low?

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s one of the more dynamic systems we forecast here in North dakota. This type of system originally comes from the Pacific… almost dissipating as it moves over the rough terrain from the Rockies.

It gets its name from the area of re-intensification once it’s made its way over the mountains. Even though it’s called the Colorado Low, it’s not always formed in Colorado. It can form in the general vicinity.

It intensifies by heading into a different terrain and meeting the Gulf moisture. This allows the storm to intensifiy over the flatter plains. The track of the low follows the upper atmospheric steering motions and which are typically to the north and east.

There’s a natural counter-clockwise spin around low pressure. On the northern side, we’re pulling in cooler air and depending on the time of year, this precipitation could be all rain, all snow, or a mixture. As it feeds in more moisture from the Gulf, this makes it a high precipitation event.

On the southern side, the clashing of the warm moist air with the cooler and drier air is often a recipe for severe weather along the trailing cold front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Today's Forecast

More Weather

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories