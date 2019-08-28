What is your thermostat set to?

The coldest temperature Americans should keep their thermostats set to is 78 degrees, according to Energy Star. But many people don’t agree with that, even some doctors.

78 when you’re home, 85 when you’re away, and 82 when you’re sleeping. Those are the suggested temperatures to have your thermostat set at. One doctor says that’s not the ideal temperature for optimal sleep.

“So the average person. It’s generally around 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit.”



Dr. Mingle says that your body temperature is on a rhythm, based on the sun, and if you mess up that rhythm, you may be in trouble.



“So when you’re sleeping and you see sunlight, that’ll send a signal to your brain to wake up, and darkness does the same thing. So darkness will send a signal to your brain to go to sleep, and with temperature it’s the same thing,” explained Dr. Mingle.



So you may not only be missing out on some Z’s. Dr. Mingle says you’re also depriving your body of being able to reboot.



She adds, “During the later stages of sleep, that’s best for cellular repair. Fighting off viruses, fighting off bacteria, muscular repair. These things all occur during that stage of sleep.”



So what do you leave your temperature set at? We hit the streets to find out.

One couple says, “I think it’s set about 72 or 73. I’m warm and she’s cold. It stays the same. She likes to set it where she needs it.”

“Mine is set at about 69,” says another woman.



“I thrive on comfort. I have a new air conditioner, and I have a very nice new furnace. So, I keep the house at 70 degrees, and it’s very comfortable, day and night year round,” added another Minot resident.



So the next time you go to change the temperature on your thermostat, you may be saving on the electric bill, but you might be missing out on a good nights rest.

Dr. Mingle says everyone is different and you should also take into account the people in your home. The elderly, for example, may need a different setting, as well as babies.