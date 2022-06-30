As beautiful and as scary as they are, thunderstorms are the Earth’s way of equalizing imbalances.

All thunderstorms need certain ingredients to come together. The KX Storm Team looks for those key ingredients so we can give you a heads up on weather that may change your day. There are four main atmospheric ingredients we look for.

First, we need moisture. We find that with dew points. Not only do they tell us how humid it will feel, but they will tell us the moisture availability for storm development. Usually, dew points in the mid-50s are sufficient for a storm. But the higher the dew points, the easier for a thunderstorm to develop.

Next, we need instability. This is what allows air in the lower levels of the atmosphere to rise into the upper levels. Without instability, the atmosphere will not support deep convection and thunderstorms. This can come from daytime heating. The more heating, the more unstable an air mass will be.

Next, we need a lifting mechanism. This could be through a cold or a warm front, or what’s called orographic lifting – which is where air rises due to rising terrain. Basically, we look for what’s going to force the air to rise?

The fourth ingredient we watch for, particularly when forecasting severe storms, is wind shear. This is a change of wind direction and speed with height. The stronger the wind shear, the better the chance for strong to severe storms.The more erratic the wind, the better for a thunderstorm.

The Storm Prediction Center draws maps showing where the potential for severe weather is going to be for that day. They color-code those maps so you know the threat level.

The Storm Prediction Center’s threat level categories and descriptions

A severe thunderstorm is anything with hail the size of quarters and/or gusts of 58 MPH and greater. North Dakota’s severe weather season typically lasts from May to August.