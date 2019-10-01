What’s with all the worms?

With one of the rainiest seasons on record, you may notice how the environment reacts to all the moisture.



For example, you might be stepping over a lot more worms or noticing a lot more mushrooms popping up in your lawn.



These things may seem to get in the way, but they’re actually a really good sign of the ecosystem hard at work.

So here it is: earthworms live inside the earth. They live underground and dig tunnels that are thousands of feet long.



When it rains, those tunnels fill up with water, so the worms can’t get oxygen through the pores of the soil like they normally would.



That’s when they surface up to your driveway or the sidewalk and are no longer working to move water through the ground like a pipeline.

Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist, said, “When you lose that, you still retain those burrows, but you’re going to lose some of that drainage occurring at the surface because worms are actually an excellent drainage source to get water off the surface of the ground.”



That explains why the worms seem to linger for a bit after rain falls.

But what about those pesky mushrooms that stick out like a sore thumb – literally – in your green grass?

To put it simply, just about any kind of fungus, including mushrooms, are activated in wet or moist conditions.



That doesn’t mean mushrooms will arrive with every rainfall, but they seem to be popping up everywhere because of the consistent rainfall this season.

With that, the soil hasn’t gotten a true dry out like it has in the past couple of years, which is why we’re seeing so many mushrooms now.



They are NOT healthy to eat, but they are a sign of a healthy environment for soil.

Plus, the mushrooms themselves are full of nutrients, so if you can get over the eyesore that they tend to be, they’re great for fields and flower gardens.

“Having them present in a garden, in a landscaping area, they’re a good sign to have,” Prochaska said. “That means you have a healthy environment, you’re turning over the soil in the area, adding aeration to it, so having them present is very good.”

It may not be the hardest-hitting news of the day, but it does answer a bit of a headscratcher this week as we can expect more rain in the area.