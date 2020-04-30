Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

While North Dakota works from home, cyber threats multiply

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state’s Chief Information Officer says with more people working from home, cyber threats in North Dakota have multiplied.

CIO Shawn Riley says personal computers have always been easier for “bad guys” to hack into. And now that so many work computers are being run on the same network, hackers can use your home devices to get access to confidential information from your workplace.

Riley says what the state IT Department is calling “COVID attacks” have hit close to a million in the state, if not into the low millions.

Some of the most common attempts are phishing emails, and then the fake coronavirus dashboards. People have been downloading fake sites with statistics about case numbers when actually, they’re allowing a hacker in.

“Really it comes down to comprehensive awareness. It’s called cyber hygiene. You have to make sure your systems are patched, make sure you have a malware protection software. In the old days, it was called antivirus, but viruses are really a small part of the problem nowadays,” Riley shared.

In addition, if at all possible, avoid connecting work devices to home devices. For example, sending documents from a work computer over the WiFi to your home printer.

And, don’t ever give away information to anyone you don’t know, or click links from them.

Part of what is making such long hours for the IT Department is that 85 percent of the state government is now working from home, compared to 4 percent on average.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"

Volunteer Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Firefighters"

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Film Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Film Festival"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspections"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

I Voted Sticker Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "I Voted Sticker Winner"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge