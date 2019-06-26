White Nose Syndrome Detected in North Dakota for First Time

A fungus affecting bats has been found in North Dakota for the first time.

According to State Game and Fish the fungus is called white-nose syndrome and it affects hibernating bats.

Researchers call the disease “white-nose syndrome” because of a visible white growth on infected bats’ muzzles and wings.

It’s responsible for killing millions of bats nationwide and has been found in 33 states and seven Canadian provinces.

Game and Fish asks anyone who sees a dead or sick bat should report it to state biologists or park rangers. .

The disease is not a risk to humans.