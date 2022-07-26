MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Milo Blaine Whitetail is on trial this week for the May 2020 murder of 43-year-old Eric Christopher Patterson at the Economy Hotel in Minot.

Whitetail claims his actions were self-defense.

According to court documents, Whitetail is accused of stabbing Patterson multiple times in an argument over a television remote.

Whitetail pleaded not guilty to the Class AA felony in September of 2020.

He has an extensive criminal record in federal, state, and tribal courts, including violent offenses.

The maximum sentence for AA felony murder is life without parole, but a lesser sentence is also possible.

The jury selection which is presided over by Judge Mattson, began Monday.