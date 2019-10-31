Why Do We Call It Arctic Air?

We call it Arctic air because of the region it comes from. Even though it originates mostly over a body of water, it’s still very dry because the colder the air, the less moisture it has in it.

It then migrates south through upper atmospheric circulations and can fall as far south as the United States. Arctic air is just one type of air mass that could impact us.

The KX Storm Team believes we’ll see a lot of Arctic air in the near future because the upper atmospheric circulation supports colder air spilling into the United States more often.

And since we’re settling in for a cold weather pattern, here are a few interesting facts you may not know.

When it comes to aviation, pilots don’t mind the cold air. It’s much easier to take-off and they need less runway. Colder air is much denser than warmer air which provides more lift for the plane to rise faster.

when it comes to your body, ever notice your nose running more in the cold? That’s because your nose has the important job of warming cold air before it hits your lungs – to protect them. Your nose will provide moisture to warm that air up.

Also, shivering is your body’s natural way of warming up. Think of it as the opposite of sweating because it’s involuntary. When your muscles shake, they’re conserving and generating more heat.

