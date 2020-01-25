Widow of Gordon Kahl dies at 93

CARRINGTON, N.D. — Joan Kahl Britton, the widow of Gordon Kahl, who was involved in a deadly shootout with law enforcement officers in the early 1980s, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at the age of 93.

Gordon Kahl was prominent in the tax protest group Posse Comitatus in 1983 when he and others took part in a shootout with law enforcement officers near Medina, N.D.

Joan Kahl, 62, wife of Gordon Kahl, is seen in this photo taken Feb. 22, 1983, being escorted to the Cass County Jail after a court appearance in Fargo in connection with the shooting deaths of two U.S. Marshals near Medina, N.D. Following in handcuffs are Scott Faul, 29, and Vernon Wegner, 25, a former Streeter, N.D., police officer. Joan Kahl faced charges in the wake of the Medina incident and was ultimately acquitted |Forum file photo

During the confrontation, U.S. Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy Marshal Bob Cheshire were killed.

Yorie Kahl, the son of Gordon and Joan Kahl, is serving a life sentence for his role in the shootout, as is a co-defendant, Scott Faul.

Following the shootout, a nationwide manhunt was conducted for Gordon Kahl, who was discovered in Arkansas and died there in a confrontation with law enforcement officers.

Joan Kahl was charged with harboring a fugitive and conspiracy and was ultimately acquitted.

She died at Golden Acres Manor, a nursing home in Carrington.

Britton’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Church of God in Bowdon, N.D.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Nelson Funeral Home in Fessenden, N.D.