Will Flynt to lead the Bismarck Larks

The Bismarck Larks have a new head coach, and his name is Will Flynt.

Flynt was chosen out of 23 candidates, which included some North Dakota names, according to General Manager of the Bismarck Larks John Bollinger.

Fifty-five-year-old Flynt won the coach of the year last season for the Wisconsin Rapids, another Northwoods League team.

The time of the hiring is key, as teams try to solidify their rosters early in the fall.

“Right when we hired Will last week,” said Bollinger, “I already forwarded him 15 emails I’ve had from college head coaching wanting to place guys. He’s already hitting the recruiting trail, talking with coaches, talking with players.”

The Larks’ initial contact with Flynt came from former Larks player Matt Warkentin. Flynt previously coached Warkentin during the summer in Cincinnati.

