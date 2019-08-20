Will this year’s honey harvest keep up with previous records

North Dakota is the number one honey-producing state in the nation.



In 2017 North Dakota bees produced over 33 million pounds of honey worth over $65 million.



Five star honey is starting its 2019 harvest, but things could be sweeter.



“We would run thirty barrels a day, which is about 1500 gallons, right now we’re holding around 20.” says the owner, Will Nissen.



For the past 15 years, North Dakota has been the largest honey producer in the US, and Will Nissen doesn’t expect that to change.



“California did have a good crop finally and in parts. and they picked up with the drought down there. They did get a little better crop but I don’t think it will beat North Dakota.” says Nissen.



And for North Dakota to be number one again, the sweetness must start here. Honey bees are brought to the plant, and then the process can begin



Nissen adds. “So we took the honey off and took it to the plant. Now once we get it extracted, we take the honey out. It’s a process that hasn’t changed for hundreds of years.”

And then it’s sent off to be bottled. Nissen says even if the harvest is slow, he doesn’t mind waiting.

“You know that’s a good thought too ain’t it. A little marketing scheme. Honey does go bad, so go buy some new stuff. But no it doesn’t go bad.” he says.



But if it did, they could always get more from North Dakota.



The owners of the honey farm say they are just like any other crop. Without rain, the amount of honey they produce suffers too.



