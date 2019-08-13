Williston Airport Update

The Williston Basin International Airport is set to open in less than 60 days. Construction crews just finished paving the last lane of the runway last week.

The elevators and the two escalators are up and running. Bids just opened up on the last project–the rental car parking lot. That’s the last piece of infrastructure needed for October 10th operations.

The staff says they’re all excited to move in, without delay.

“It will really be like a light switch, October 9th the last flight will go into Soulin Fields and then depart here. And on October 10th, all operations will commence at XWA,” said Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director.

The staff is currently working on getting other airlines to fly in and out of XWA. Right now, Delta Airlines flies to Minneapolis three times per day and United Airlines fly to Denver four times a day. They’re also working on getting a direct flight to Houston.