Williston Authorities find Body While Searching for Missing Man

Williston authorities were out searching for a missing person but found more questions than answers.
Today, the Williston Police and MHA Drug Enforcement used dogs in search of a recent missing person, but during the search, they found a body that wasn’t who they were looking for.
The body was found in the 10th block of 2nd Avenue East in Williston.
Currently, authorities have no positive identification but say it would be premature to assume this individual has any correlation to the recent missing person case.