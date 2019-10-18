Williston State College Hits Record Enrollment

WILLISTON — Williston State College has hit record enrollment and students and staff say this is just the beginning of what their campus is shaping to be.

“It’s a record for us. 1,132 students. So we’re glad to see that, and it really bucks a trend nationally where you see colleges and universities actually dropping enrollment and that has not been the case here,” said John Miller, president of Williston State College.

Over the past six years, Williston State College has seen an increase in attendance numbers but has never seen the numbers this high.

And the increase has made campus busier.

“It’s been busy, but we’ve certainly been able to manage serving everybody and getting them through their course work,” said Miller.

Usually, with an increase in population, the ones already attending the school notice overcrowding and other negative differences, but one sophomore student disagrees.

“There’s a lot more people in my classes and I wasn’t aware of the diversity that Williston State has, and I love it. I didn’t know that there was kids from other countries that came here to play ball. I was not aware of that,” said Alexis Gunderson, Williston State College sophomore.

With diversity brings knowledge and insight.

“I love the diversity. It’s nice to meet people on campus that are different from you to gain different perspectives from kids that aren’t from farms but from cities. It’s just nice to hear people’s stories and gain other insight,” said Gunderson.

President Miller said with their many scholarship opportunities for full-time students, they believe the numbers will continue to increase, but only time will tell.

Miller also said no matter how high the numbers get, they will continue their tradition of knowing each and everyone who walks along the campus.

