Williston Public School District 8 Sets Motion That Raises Fury For Many

WILLISTON — A motion to remove Williston County Public Schools District 8 has many in fury.

A board meeting held by Williston Public Schools District 1 a couple of weeks ago left many District 8 parents upset, due to no more open enrollment for students outside District 1.

That motion was made due to overpopulation in the District 1 schools.

Last Monday, District 8 school board held a meeting moving a motion to remove District 8 altogether to force their kids into District 1’s school.

But some believe there must be further discussion before a decision is made.

“We need to discuss with the superintendent of District 1 what this reorganization or this illusion would look like. Also, just to get the facts out there so we understand that whole process and what can be done and what can’t be done and that motion to have that meeting was passed five to zero so I’m excited about that,” said Kyle Renner, director for William County School District.

When this future meeting will be held is still undetermined.