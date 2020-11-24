With more people out of a job, Human Services is seeing an uptick in people applying for SNAP benefits

As case numbers continue to climb, employers are starting to cut hours again — leaving workers looking for additional help.

North Dakota Human Services has recently seen an increase in people applying for SNAP benefits.

Back in April, close to 25,000 families received food stamp benefits, but that number dropped over the summer. Now that number is starting to climb again due to recent job closures and furloughs.

The Ward County Human Services Director says the holiday season is also bringing those numbers up.

“People try to make due as best they can but when the holidays come there is more that they want to be able to do for their families and such and they are looking for some additional assistance to do that,” said Melissa Bliss.

Bliss says even after the holidays are over they still expect to see an increased amount of people applying for help. Fuel assistance is another program they have seen an uptick in.