Woman Charged with Theft

A woman is accused of ripping off a vulnerable adult.

Authorities have charged the 31-year-old with theft of property for using one of her clients’ gift cards on July 21st and again on the 23rd.

According to Bismarck police, she was working for Community Options at the time.

Court papers show the woman, identified in a surveillance video, was using a developmentally disabled man’s Walmart gift card.

The gift card was re-loaded by his family every week.

Authorities say she used 137 dollars worth, for personal purchases.

Her bond was set at a thousand dollars.