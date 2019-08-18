Woman hits birthday milestone, she tells us her story

Carol Honcharenko has every reason to smile now that she is 80 years old.

But she never thought she would see this day.

“I lost my husband when I was 36 so I raised my kids by myself. I have had cancer and I had some surgeries,” said Honcharenko.

She’s had her ups and downs but it’s her faith and family that keeps her afloat. Honcharenko is from Northgate but lived in Minot and now Bismarck. For many years she worked as a hair-dresser and a clerk at Herberger’s. She is blessed with four kids and six grandchildren and to all of them, she is the sunshine in their lives that will never go away.

“I learn from her every single day. If I can be half of the mother that she was then I am in a good place,” said Tonya Hetzler, Carol’s daughter.

In her spare time, she likes to play cards, go out to lunch with friends and put puzzles together. She looks forward to her 81st birthday next year.

She celebrated her birthday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.