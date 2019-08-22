Woman says popular ‘Keto’ diet changed her life

Most people who want to lose weight have tried some sort of diet and have either failed or succeeded. But, their is one popular trend showing results, and it could be around for the long haul.

You feel like you’ve tried every trick in the book but those extra pounds just won’t come off.

Well for one woman, her daily life depended on losing weight and after a lot of research, she found the Keto diet to be the fit, for her.

” I had two pretty bad accidents a motorcycle accident and a car accident.” says Tanja Washington.



And with those came chronic back pain and inflammation.

She adds, “I started hearing about the keto diet and how good people felt body wise. The aches and pains and all that.”



The goal of the Keto diet is to replace your carbohydrate intake with fats and proteins, to put your body in a state of ketosis.

“Literally within the first few days, I saw the pounds coming off. But for me, most of it was. I felt overall better.” she says.



Just like Tanja, there are people who live a Ketogenic lifestyle to feel better overall, and some use it to lose weight. Dr. Musam Mukit, says the Keto diet is great for both.



“The Keto diet, and more so fasting periods, along with the keto diet are fantastic for weight-loss.” he says.



So what about good ole fashioned exercise?



“You can exercise all you want but you, but quite frankly you can’t out run the food you eat. It’s easier to not eat a 500 calorie burger, than it is to try and go run that off on a treadmill.”



Dr. Mukit says that like any other diet or lifestyle change, you should consult with your doctor.

He says, “If you have a history of heart disease, high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, you should definitely talk to you physician about the pros and cons because it is a high fat, high cholesterol diet.

Tanja is down 55 pounds since January and says she feels like she’s in her twenties again.