Women in the farming industry are on the rise

Women in agriculture aren’t as uncommon as one would think. We talked to a woman who is a representative for a seed company in North Dakota who said farmers have been on board with working with a female in the field.

Maria Harvey trains new seed dealers, including farmers, independent retailers and co-ops on how to sell seeds and succeed with their products. Harvey also helps farmers find the best seeds for their acres.

She said it’s common to think gender-specific obstacles like financing, markets and agricultural training put females at a disadvantage, but many would be surprised to find that isn’t the case in our state.

“It’s been really surprising. Guys have been way more receptive to it than I thought they would be. You know, they really seem to like the attention to detail, the focus on service and they like the fact that if I don’t know something I’m not gonna lie to them about it. I’m just gonna go find them the answers,” said Harvey, Account Manager at Legend Seeds.

She said she is seeing more women interested in the agronomy field and encourages women and men to go to school to learn more about farming in our state.

