Working moms in Bismarck share surviving one year into the pandemic

Whether it’s professional, parental, or mental, working moms are doing what they can to survive. No matter the situation, mothers have seen their workload increase drastically this year.

Amanda Davis says, “It meant a lot of different hats being worn at the same time which moms are no different on a day to day basis.”

Davis is a 31-years-old mom of two girls ages six and 12. She says adding the fear and the unknowns during the pandemic has raised her anxiety levels. Not just for her, but other working moms too.

Mindy Backsen is a Social Media Marketer and mom of three. She says, “You know I have had to make some adjustments, certainly in my day. When they brought the kids home we had to school from home. I do not call that homeschooling. It’s definitely two different things. That was a challenge. It was a challenge not only for myself to try to manage my own workload here but it was

a challenge for the kids.”

Backsen has two children living at home, a sixth-grader and a sophomore. She says a big challenge was learning how to survive the newness of it all.

Backsen explains, “It was tough in so many ways, but I am very thankful I had the opportunity to be at home with them and try to help them manage this new environment.”

Even before the pandemic, working while parenting was a challenge, especially for mothers. But for Stephanie Nishek, a Naturopathic Doctor, she had the flexibility to work outside of the office.

Nishek, a mom of two, says, “But I was also doing school work with kids and trying to facilitate physical education with kids and preparing all of our meals at home again. Which that was good. We needed to do that anyway. So the adjustment was pretty significant in those first couple of months.”

A year into the pandemic, Nishek says finding balance meant finding grace.

“Grace has been huge, I think, when it comes to accepting that things are different, accepting that we don’t have to be ok all the time,” said Nishek. “That parts of it are not fun and we don’t like it. and how do we continue to move forward tho and just make the best choices within our individual circumstances as possible.”

Davis says there are still so many unknowns.

Davis adds, “And you freak out a little bit and you’re like ok “What does the future look like? What will I do? What can I do?”

Her answer? Focusing on what you can control.

Davis adds, “Self-development and journaling every single morning and getting into a routine really helped me get through this last year.”

Backsen says, “It is tough, for me personally. I have put into place a gratitude practice in the morning. I get up in the morning before anyone else does and I sneak downstairs to my dining room table and I sit and I do my gratitude practice and write 10 things I am grateful for every day.”

So, what’s next for these post-COVID working moms??

Staying connected.

“If we all start rowing together we can get through that rapid time,” says Davis.

“If things aren’t going well, I think, it’s easy to kind of withdraw and back into a cave. But if we want to maintain that sense of self we got to keep those connections with the people that help us there,” said Nishek.

Backsen says, “I need it. My family needs it. The world needs it.”

These three ladies say doing it all is tough, but despite the many losses this past year, they’ve gained so much.