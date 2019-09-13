WOTUS Repealed

The E-P-A has done away with a clean water regulation, called “Waters of the United States”– OR “WOTUS”.

The change repeals 20-15 protections set in place by the Obama Administration.
And, basically lays out what bodies of water are protected under the federal clean water act– including streams, wetlands, and the amount of water on most farms and roadside ditches.
The proposed replacement for WOTUS will now recognize that states and tribes manage their own water resources, within their own borders.
And, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says it will help ensure the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers do not exceed the authority granted by Congress under the Clean Water Act.

Senator John Hoeven, said, “This is a very important step because WOTUS not only was a real problem for our Farmers and Ranchers and the Energy industry but really undermined property rights.”

The Trump administration still has to finalize its proposal to replace the regulation.

