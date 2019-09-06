YHF: Processed foods could lead to loss of senses

KX News is Putting North Dakota First by trying to help you find easy and helpful ways to make health a priority.

In today’s your health first, we’re tackling the way our bodies take in highly processed foods.

After having very picky eating habits, one teenager went blind. Eating only french fries, chips, bread and other processed foods. Not only did he lose his eyesight, but he also suffered some hearing loss. We spoke with one doctor about healthy alternatives to being able to enjoy your favorite foods.

Dr. Fariha Saleem: There’s always healthy alternatives, so instead of doing processed rice, or an organic rice, do a cauliflower instead. Instead of doing processed potato chips, you can air fry whole potatoes, it does the same thing. A lot of patients say organic is healthier, but a potato chip is a potato chip, doesn’t matter if its organic or not.

Dr. Saleem also said too much processed food could not only take away your eyesight, but also your ability to even taste foods.