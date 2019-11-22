YHF: Taking naps could be bad for you

In today’s Your Health First, those naps you take throughout the day might be doing more harm than good.

Studies over the past years have shown that taking naps can be bad for your heart. But recently, one study by the British Medical Journal said otherwise. The study found that napping one or two days a week can actually be good for heart health.

We spoke to one doctor who said its not the naps that you should be worried about.

“People who are taking naps in the daytime, if they aren’t sleeping well at night, is it because they are over weight or because they have sleep apnea. Is it because they have increased stress in their life. Is it because they are overworked and they need the extra sleep. It depends on the reason. Increased stress is going to increase your risk of a heart attack. Increased weight is going to increase your risk of heart attack,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem.

Dr. Saleem goes on to say that most people who are napping two to three hours a day are less physically active. So the next time you catch yourself dozing off, get up and maybe go for a nice walk.

