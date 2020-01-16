YHF: You could be experiencing ‘Cabin Fever’

Even though it’s cold outside, getting out of the house can do more good than harm.

With temperatures plummeting to extreme lows this week, most people are spending as much time indoors as they can. But, experts said being inside may be a sign of something else — cabin fever.

We spoke to a doctor who said it’s real, and most people don’t realize what’s happening to them.

“Have you been inside for a long period of time, have you spoken to anybody in a long period of time, have you been around people in a long period of time, and be mindful of that and then slowly start to get there. Because panic attacks progress and cabin fever just gets worse and worse,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, Center for Family Medicine in Minot.

Dr. Saleem said the best cure for cabin fever is to get out for a walk or a change in scenery.

