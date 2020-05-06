Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

YLEH: How to fill out your ballot application

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re sharing how to correctly fill out your ballot application form. 

At Minot’s weekly press conference, Ward County auditor Devra Smestad says she’s receiving four to five calls every hour from people asking how to fill it out. 

She said the application that comes in the mail is highlighted.

At the top, you check if you would like to vote by mail for all 2020 elections, or select if you just want the June election. 

If you select all three, you cannot vote in person, even if it’s allowed in November. 

Below that section, you check which type of ID you’re using, like a driver’s license or a passport, and then you fill in the ID number.

She said the next section is the most important.

“I can’t stress enough, this is an affidavit that this is all true information for you. It must be signed and it must be dated. We are sending back many because they sign it and don’t date it,” Smestad said.

If you still haven’t received your ballot application, contact your county auditor as soon as possible.

