Yoga Therapy: A holistic approach to health and healing

The practice of Yoga has been around for years, but Yoga Therapy is something new to western culture. We spoke to the only Yoga Therapist in the region on how this practice offers relief from mental and physical stressors.

You’re probably wondering what the difference is between traditional yoga and yoga therapy. While all yoga is considered therapeutic, yoga therapy has a focus on health and healing. It’s not your traditional therapy — there’s a more holistic approach.

Yoga Therapist April Schmidt says, “There’s a ton of research that goes behind all this…This is not just something we just throw together.”

After 1000 hours of research, studying, and practice, April Schmidt decided to become a Yoga Therapist. She creates a personalized plan for each student to help eliminate, reduce, or manage symptoms that cause suffering.

“It helps with insomnia, anxiety, depression.. infertility.. post partum.. just anything you can imagine.. ADD,” says Schmidt.

Instead of attending a class full of people, you get a personalized plan after an intake process. April then used a combination of breathing, meditation, movement, and words to help students with symptoms. April says yoga therapy even helped her conceive her second child.

Using calming breathing techniques along with movements that activate blood circulation in your female organs.

“If you’re struggling with something… take the chance. You wanna get healthy? Wanna conceive? Have less anxiety? This is really just about them wanting to heal, and just be the best person they can be,” said Schmidt.

The International Yoga Therapy Association does recognize the healing process is unique to each individual and is not a cure-all for mental or physical ailments.

