Young Jaden Scott learning while he leads Bismarck 15’s

After finishing pool play in the American Division of the Babe Ruth World Series, the host team — the Bismarck 15’s — are 3-1. The guys are off today. So we thought it would be a good time to take a look at the man tasked with leading this team to a World Series title: Jaden Scott.

“For the past two years, Jaden Scott has coached the team representing Bismarck in the World Series.

“When you’re given the World Series,” Scott said, “when it’s a given that you get to walk in for a 15-year-old group of kids, it’s kind of hard to stay focused and stay locked in.”

That’s where having a young coach is helpful. Jaden can relate to these players because he ended his playing career two years ago.

“I ran out of eligibility to play in the summer,” Scott said. “So, I just needed to find something to do to stay in the game of baseball. There was an opportunity to coach and I think that’s something that I wanted to do later in life. So, I figured I might start now.”

Last summer, Jaden took over as head coach of the Bismarck 14’s and continued with the team this summer.

“They’ve helped each and every player of this team get better and better,” pitcher Nic Devine said. “Mechanics on hitting, mechanics on fielding. Just being a team player in and out of the field. Just being a good person in general.”

And like many former players who start coaching, they find a new respect for their past coaches.

“When you’re in charge of making substitutions and pitching changes,” Scott said, “you realize how much goes into a game and how much you have to keep track off.”

Even though Jaden is coaching in his first World Series, he said the pressure is on the players.

“As a coach,” Scott said, “you’re not out there. You’re not the one making plays. You just get to put your players in the best position to succeed and then it’s up to them. Hopefully their hard work this year pays off.”

Tonight, if Ohio Valley defeats Pacific Northwest, Bismarck will be the No. 1 seed in the American Division.