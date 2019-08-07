Your Health First: Allergic Reactions to Mosquito bites

We’ve talked a lot about mosquitoes this summer, but there may be more to that small red itchy bump you get, after a mosquito bite.

And, for some, mosquito bites can just be annoyingly itchy, but for others it could pose an extreme risk.

One doctor says if the irritation starts to spread or increase in size, you may be having an allergic reaction. If you have swelling or shortness of breath, you could be in trouble.

Fahad Khemani: But certain cases or more rare cases, you can get a prolonged reaction to it. Some patients or people develop into an anaphylaxis which is a reaction , a kind of generalized reaction, and sometimes you can get shortness of breath and that’s when you need to go to the ER.

Again – he says the best way to avoid mosquitoes is to stay inside when you can, and to use bug repellent with DEET.

If you are having an allergic reaction, the doctor says you should take Benadryl or an antihistamine. If the reaction continues, you should then go to an emergency room.