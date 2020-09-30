Your Health First: What are the warning signs of dementia?

In today’s Your Health First, do you know the warning signs of dementia? We asked a regional care consultant from the Alzheimer’s Association when it might be time to see a doctor.

The first thing to pay attention to is short-term memory loss. Some examples are forgetting things you should remember, or not being able to follow through on simple tasks like balancing your checkbook.

Audrey Williamson says you should visit your doctor to make sure it isn’t something else.

“Depression mimics dementia. Any kind of infection, if you have a UTI, if you’re dehydrated, if you’re low on different kind of vitamins and nutrients. Those all mimic dementia. So, I think a lot of times we’ll start feeling maybe we’re not remembering things like we should and panic and think, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And we want to dismiss that,” said Audrey Williamson, regional care consultant at Alzheimer’s Association.

Williamson says if it is dementia, it’s important to get it diagnosed early to make sure you get the treatment you need.

