The North Dakota State Fair parade is just two days away, and there's an important change to the parade route that organizers say will make for much better traffic flow.

The route change will have the biggest impact on people and floats in the parade.

The parade route will start and travel where it always does, beginning on the corner of Broadway and Burdick and traveling east on Burdick up to the fairground entrance.

The difference in this year's route will be at the gate just north of the Commercial II building.