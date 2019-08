As teachers spend the final days leading up to school preparing, parents can do the same.

Kelly Vigness, a first-grade teacher at Bel-Air Elementary said a big difference between kindergarten and first grade is the curriculum.

The expectation of students changes from less playtime and more math and reading.

Vigness said she does her best to incorporate games to make learning fun, but also says that parents can play a big role in the days leading up to school by reading with their kids and learning more about what their school day will be like.