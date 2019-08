The Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series is less than 24 hours away and our Bismarck 15's are doing more than just playing in the tournament: Some will host other teams.

These hosts are different from the host families. The team hosts will be a liaison between the teams from outside of the Bismarck area and this community. So they will provide answers to any questions the other players have from where they should grab a bite to eat to where they can go on their off day to have fun.